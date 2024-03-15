AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Short Interest Down 18.9% in February

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the February 14th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

AppTech Payments Stock Performance

Shares of APCXW stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. AppTech Payments has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51.

About AppTech Payments

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer financial processing payments for credit and debit cards via point of sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

