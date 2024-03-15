AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Short Interest Down 18.9% in February

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the February 14th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
AppTech Payments Stock Performance
Shares of APCXW stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. AppTech Payments has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51.
About AppTech Payments
