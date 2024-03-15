Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 350 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

USMV stock opened at $82.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.71.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.