Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 175 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,927,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after buying an additional 80,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,176,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,414,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN opened at $150.82 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $158.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

