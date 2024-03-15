Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 191 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.7 %
BDX stock opened at $237.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.40. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $229.37 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.05%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.17.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company
Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile
Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Becton, Dickinson and Company
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.