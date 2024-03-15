Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 191 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.7 %

BDX stock opened at $237.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.40. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $229.37 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.