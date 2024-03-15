Appleton Partners Inc. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,990 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,640 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 349.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of F opened at $12.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

