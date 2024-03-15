Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $302,000 Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Sempra were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,117,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,225,884,000 after buying an additional 31,334,782 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Sempra by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,206,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,646,750,000 after buying an additional 12,184,568 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,926,000 after buying an additional 8,546,205 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,756,000 after buying an additional 7,348,746 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,291,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other Sempra news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,622 shares of company stock worth $11,089,713 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $70.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $79.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day moving average is $71.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

