Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dentgroup LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 74,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 37,897 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 46,832.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 17,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.11 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.29.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

