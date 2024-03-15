Apella Capital LLC Sells 191 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Apella Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $432,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.81. 72,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,101. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.74. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.07 and a fifty-two week high of $245.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

