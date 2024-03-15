Apella Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 159,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,215,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,863. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $99.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.56.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.58.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

