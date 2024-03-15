Apella Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VNQ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,813,841. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.35 and its 200-day moving average is $81.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

