Apella Capital LLC Purchases 5,851 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 90,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 635,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 172,942 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 83,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,927. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.0593 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

