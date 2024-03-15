Apella Capital LLC Has $536,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,914 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 411.6% during the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443,257 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,171,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.80. 3,402,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,551,832. The company has a market cap of $206.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $115.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.23.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

