Apella Capital LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,032 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.34. 626,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739,333. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.23. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

