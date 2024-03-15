Apella Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 216.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,532 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.33% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRE. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AVRE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.73. 3,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,472. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $43.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.25. The company has a market cap of $340.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

