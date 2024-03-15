Apella Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Apella Capital LLC cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,275 shares of company stock worth $5,935,154. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $210.45. 482,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,995. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $211.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. HSBC downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Waste Management

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.