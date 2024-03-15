Apella Capital LLC Buys 4,941 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,884. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0544 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.