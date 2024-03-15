Apella Capital LLC Buys 217 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VUSB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.43. 487,951 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

