Apella Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) by 189.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,887,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $728,000.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,286. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.44 and a 12-month high of $52.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

