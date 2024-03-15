Apella Capital LLC Acquires 42 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $293.29. 28,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,902. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $222.44 and a 12 month high of $296.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

