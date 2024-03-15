Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 206,978 Shares

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares in the company, valued at $99,187,525.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:AR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.07. 734,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,065,373. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.81. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AR. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.
Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.
