Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 206,978 Shares

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares in the company, valued at $99,187,525.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Antero Resources Price Performance

NYSE:AR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.07. 734,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,065,373. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.81. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 43.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AR. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Antero Resources

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.