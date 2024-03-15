ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,898 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $32,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ANSYS by 7.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,592,000 after purchasing an additional 81,457 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ANSYS by 3.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ANSYS by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 356,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter worth $3,273,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ANSYS by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,805,000 after purchasing an additional 154,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $330.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $336.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.72. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.75.

View Our Latest Report on ANSYS

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.