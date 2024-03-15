Ankr Price Tops $0.0505 (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0505 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $505.33 million and approximately $107.19 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00005745 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00025882 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00016154 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001697 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,363.22 or 1.00003169 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010102 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.43 or 0.00165926 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.05100505 USD and is down -10.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 284 active market(s) with $111,593,089.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

