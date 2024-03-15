Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) CEO Acquires $96,600.00 in Stock

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) CEO Amit Kumar acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,998.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Anixa Biosciences stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,878. The stock has a market cap of $115.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.85. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Institutional Trading of Anixa Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIX. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Anixa Biosciences by 3,312.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the third quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 397.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,596 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

