Anirudh Badia Sells 1,735 Shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Stock

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) CAO Anirudh Badia sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $31,906.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,929.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hippo Trading Down 9.2 %

NYSE:HIPO opened at $17.11 on Friday. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hippo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Hippo by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Hippo by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hippo by 8.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hippo by 13.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hippo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 30.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and personal and commercial insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

