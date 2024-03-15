Anchor Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after buying an additional 93,217,157 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,451,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,991.5% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after buying an additional 279,272 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,060.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 292,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 266,952 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after buying an additional 152,014 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of IJS opened at $98.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $105.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.43.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.