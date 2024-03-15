Anchor Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Equitable by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,176,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,195,000 after buying an additional 45,999 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Equitable by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,470 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 797,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,110 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,216,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,768,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $341,737.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,122.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,984,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,152,398.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $341,737.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,622 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,122.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,814 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,341 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQH opened at $35.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $35.49.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

