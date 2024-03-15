Anchor Investment Management LLC Takes $559,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $333.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.34. The company has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.00 and a 12 month high of $337.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

