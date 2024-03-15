Anchor Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,220 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $1,032,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,902,000 after buying an additional 44,966 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,775,000 after buying an additional 99,251 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,287,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 208.7% in the second quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,067,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,245,000 after buying an additional 721,344 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.91, for a total value of $652,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,914,314.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,607 shares of company stock worth $38,190,426. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $306.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.01 and a 12-month high of $320.78. The firm has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

