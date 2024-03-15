Anchor Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $187.06 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.02 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $299.30 billion, a PE ratio of 359.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.82.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,743 shares of company stock valued at $32,503,718. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

