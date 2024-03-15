Anchor Investment Management LLC Invests $772,000 in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in L. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Loews by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its position in Loews by 2.4% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 5.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Loews by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Stock Down 0.2 %

L opened at $76.01 on Friday. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $76.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.48. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $71,344.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Loews news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,563 shares of company stock worth $10,052,551 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

