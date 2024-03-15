Anchor Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 67,130 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 67,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ET. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 86.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 149.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

