Anchor Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,910 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $135.71 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $141.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.27.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

