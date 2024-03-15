Anchor Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,850 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE CFR opened at $105.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.73 and its 200-day moving average is $100.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $120.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $523.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 40.44%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.