AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.38) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.52) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($5.78) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -0.28. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

In other news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Faga sold 6,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $149,747.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,027 shares in the company, valued at $19,585,968.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,665 shares of company stock worth $450,422. 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 71,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

