Analyzing BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) & First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Free Report) and First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BEO Bancorp and First Business Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A First Business Financial Services 16.37% 13.95% 1.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BEO Bancorp and First Business Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEO Bancorp $36.97 million 2.04 $8.59 million N/A N/A First Business Financial Services $226.24 million 1.24 $37.03 million $4.35 7.74

Dividends

First Business Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Business Financial Services pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. First Business Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Business Financial Services has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.6% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BEO Bancorp and First Business Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Business Financial Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Business Financial Services has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.83%. Given First Business Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Business Financial Services is more favorable than BEO Bancorp.

Summary

First Business Financial Services beats BEO Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BEO Bancorp

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, agricultural, real estate, installment, credit card, mortgage, term, farm, and refinancing loans; lines of credit; Internet banking and bill payment services; and automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities, as well as originates and sells mortgage loans into the secondary market. The company was founded in 1945 and is based in Heppner, Oregon.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, small business administration loans, and direct financing leases, as well as consumer and other loans comprising home equity, first and second mortgage, and other personal loans for professional and executive clients. It offers commercial lending, asset-based lending, equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, vendor financing, floorplan financing, treasury management services, and company retirement plans; trust and estate administration, financial planning, investment management, and private banking services; and investment portfolio administrative, asset-liability management, and asset-liability management process validation services for other financial institutions. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

