Analysts Set Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Price Target at C$93.57

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$93.57.

SJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Stella-Jones Stock Down 0.9 %

TSE SJ opened at C$72.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$49.17 and a 12 month high of C$85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.46, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$78.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$74.73.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$722.50 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 9.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 5.7338893 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Insider Activity at Stella-Jones

In other Stella-Jones news, Director Kevin Patrick Comerford bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$53.39 per share, with a total value of C$69,407.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

