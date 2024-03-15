Analysts Set Spectris plc (LON:SXS) PT at GBX 6,428.33

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,946.25 ($89.00).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SXS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Spectris to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($108.90) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Shore Capital downgraded Spectris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Spectris from GBX 3,780 ($48.43) to GBX 3,520 ($45.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Spectris stock opened at GBX 3,318 ($42.51) on Friday. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,917 ($37.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,883.85 ($49.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,372.86, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,551.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,432.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a GBX 53.90 ($0.69) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $25.30. This represents a yield of 1.49%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,642.86%.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

