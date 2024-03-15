Analysts Set Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target at $7.73

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWN. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5,710.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 683,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 671,290 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 880.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,687,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,880 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,180,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 300,574 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 123.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 519,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 822,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 205,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

SWN stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

