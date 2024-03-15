Analysts Set Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target at $7.73

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.86.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SWN. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Southwestern Energy
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Southwestern Energy Stock Down 0.6 %
SWN stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Southwestern Energy
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.