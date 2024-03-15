Analysts Set SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Price Target at $172.88

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $170.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SITE

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,044,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total value of $1,532,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,044,014.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,100. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,831,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,210,000 after purchasing an additional 232,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,892,000 after acquiring an additional 32,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after acquiring an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,758,000 after acquiring an additional 50,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of SITE stock opened at $168.61 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $116.81 and a 1-year high of $183.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.73 and its 200 day moving average is $154.99. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Free Report

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.