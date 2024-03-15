Analysts Set Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Target Price at $84.67

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on BPOP. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Popular in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company.

Get Popular alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Popular

Popular Trading Down 2.1 %

Popular stock opened at $82.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.81. Popular has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.56.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $702.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. Popular had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 13.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Popular will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.93%.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $391,793.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $51,304.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,208.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in Popular by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 51.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Popular

(Get Free Report

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.