Analysts Set Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Target Price at $559.46

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $559.46.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

MLM stock opened at $606.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $317.94 and a twelve month high of $617.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $536.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.34.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

