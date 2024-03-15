Analysts Issue Forecasts for Portage Biotech Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Portage Biotech in a report issued on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.69). The consensus estimate for Portage Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Portage Biotech Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRTG opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Portage Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09.

Institutional Trading of Portage Biotech

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth $37,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth about $92,000. 2.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

