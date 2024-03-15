AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPGW) Short Interest Up 28.6% in February

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
AmpliTech Group Stock Up 25.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMPGW opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18. AmpliTech Group has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.76.
AmpliTech Group Company Profile
