Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) versus PHAXIAM Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PHXM) Head-To-Head Analysis

PHAXIAM Therapeutics and Amgen are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PHAXIAM Therapeutics and Amgen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHAXIAM Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Amgen 23.83% 154.27% 10.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PHAXIAM Therapeutics and Amgen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHAXIAM Therapeutics $32.66 million 0.32 -$240,000.00 N/A N/A Amgen $28.19 billion 5.16 $6.72 billion $12.49 21.74

Volatility & Risk

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than PHAXIAM Therapeutics.

PHAXIAM Therapeutics has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amgen has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of PHAXIAM Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Amgen shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of PHAXIAM Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Amgen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PHAXIAM Therapeutics and Amgen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHAXIAM Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Amgen 1 8 9 0 2.44

Amgen has a consensus price target of $295.30, indicating a potential upside of 8.75%. Given Amgen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amgen is more favorable than PHAXIAM Therapeutics.

Summary

Amgen beats PHAXIAM Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHAXIAM Therapeutics

PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for resistant bacterial infections in France and the United States. It develops eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients. The company also engages in developing a portfolio of phages targeting resistant and dangerous bacteria, which together account for more than two-thirds of resistant hospital-acquired infections, including staphylococcus aureus, escherichia coli, and pseudomonas aeruginosa. The company was formerly known as ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and changed its name to PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. in June 2023. PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout. It also markets other products, including Neulasta, MVASI, AMJEVITA/AMGEVITA, TEZSPIRE, Parsabiv, Aimovig, LUMAKRAS/LUMYKRAS, EPOGEN, KANJINTI, TAVNEOS, RAVICTI, UPLIZNA and PROCYSBI. The company serves healthcare providers, including physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies. It distributes its products through pharmaceutical wholesale distributors, as well as direct-to-consumer channels. The company has collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca plc for the development and commercialization of TEZSPIRE; Novartis Pharma AG to develop and commercialize Aimovig; UCB for the development and commercialization of EVENITY; Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. for rocatinlimab development and commercialization; and BeiGene, Ltd. for oncology products expansion and development. Amgen Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

