Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $271.22. 1,775,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,882. The company has a market cap of $145.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

