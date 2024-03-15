Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Sets New 12-Month High at $420.74

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $420.74 and last traded at $420.43, with a volume of 187934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $413.95.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.83.

The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.79.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total value of $1,546,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total value of $1,546,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $5,175,712.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,474.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,285 shares of company stock worth $34,741,478 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,145,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

