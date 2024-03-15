Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $422.83.

Several research firms have commented on AMP. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

NYSE:AMP opened at $414.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $275.23 and a fifty-two week high of $419.24.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $5,175,712.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,474.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,285 shares of company stock worth $34,741,478. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

