American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,886 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in American Express by 2,142.9% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $220.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.38. The company has a market cap of $159.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $224.90.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

