American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $55.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $56.08.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

