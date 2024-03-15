American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Sell”

UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $83.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $86.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AEP. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cfra reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $81.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.99. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,451 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 2,331.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,662 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

